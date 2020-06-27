Families of cops who have died can continue to stay in police quarters, says Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh. (File) Anil Deshmukh. (File)

MAHARASHTRA HOME Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday announced that families of policemen who had lost their lives in the line of duty fighting Covid-19 could stay in the police quarters till the date of retirement of the police personnel. Generally, if a policeman dies, the family has to vacate the premises as there is generally a high demand for police housing.

This is one of the several steps that have been taken by the state and senior police officers to keep the nearly two lakh strong Maharashtra police motivated.

Deshmukh said, “No bereaved families of police personnel who lost their lives on the frontline in the war on coronavirus should be worried about roof on their heads.” He added, “All the families of police personnel who have succumbed to Covid-19 will be able to continue to reside in their officially assigned residence till the personnel’s retirement date.”

The Home Minister said the government has taken this decision on humanitarian grounds. “This is the least we can do in lieu of the police personnel’s supreme sacrifice,” he pointed out, underlining that 4,326 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the line of duty.

“It is heartening that 3,282 of these have recovered but it is tragic that 54 of them have succumbed,” he added. By late evening the toll had reached 56. Earlier, the state government had promised to give the family of the deceased policemen a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. In addition, Rs 10 lakh would be given from the police welfare fund or martyrs fund. One family member of the deceased personnel will also be given a government job.

The police have also announced special helplines for policemen suffering from Covid-19 and specialised hospitals to take care of them. Majority of these cases — 37 — have been reported from Mumbai police. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier visited police stations like JJ Marg where several policemen had tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd