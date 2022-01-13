Covid-19 third wave hits India; here’s a quick look at state-wise curbs

With the Omicron variant fuelling the third wave of Covid-19, various restrictions have been put in place nationwide to curb the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, India logged 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 which includes 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country saw a single day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Here’s a quick look at the state-wise curbs imposed to curb its spread.

Here is what you need to know about curfews and restrictions in various states across the country. Follow every precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Stay Safe! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona https://t.co/t8yHLhZAdi pic.twitter.com/RalxSFBeCg — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 13, 2022

The government has imposed night curfew in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am. People residing in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Odisha are expected to stay indoors between 9 pm to 5 am.

As far as Assam, Utter Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat are concerned, curfew is between 10 pm to 6 am. Whereas, the night curfew is between 10 pm to 5 am in Bihar, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya.

In Manipur and Mizoram, people are not expected to step out between 9 pm to 4 am. As far as Meghalaya is concerned, the government has restricted people to step out between 9 pm to 4 am. In Nagaland, the government has restricted people from stepping out between 10 pm to 4 am.

In Goa, the government has limited outdoor gatherings to 100 people, while allowing 50 percent capacity for indoor functions which is limited to 50 people. The government has stated that public gatherings in Kerala should not have more than 50 people.

People residing in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura will need to stay indoors between 9 pm to 5 am.

In Jharkhand, the government has stated that shops must be closed after 5 pm.

In Karnataka, the government has imposed a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday, while no public gatherings are to be allowed in Telangana.

In Punjab and Ladakh, the government has imposed restrictions from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday.

In Rajasthan, the government has restricted people from stepping out between 11 pm to 5 am and has also imposed a weekend curfew.

People living in Sikkim are advised not to gather while cinemas and restaurants have been advised to work at 50 percent capacity.

In Tamil, Nadu, the government has restricted people from stepping out between 10 pm to 5 am and has also imposed lockdown on Sundays.

People residing in Delhi will need to stay indoors between 10 pm to 5 am. The government has also imposed weekend curfews.

People residing in Jammu and Kashmir and Lakshadweep will need to stay indoors between 9 pm to 6 am.