Covid-19: Etihad extends ban on flights from India to UAE till July 31

As countries around the world witness a surge in coronavirus cases linked largely to the highly transmissible ‘Delta’ variant, Etihad Airways announced that it was extending the suspension of flights from India and two other countries to the UAE until July 31. In a statement, Etihad Airways said that flights services have also been suspended from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier, the carrier had banned air services to UAE in five countries, including India and Pakistan, until July 21. But amidst the recent concern over the Delta variant, the airline announced that it would be extending the ban even further.

Responding to a customer’s query about air travel between India and the UAE, the company tweeted: “Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad’s network has been suspended effective until 31 July 2021.”

According to the Etihad Airway’s website, only UAE residents and diplomats are exempt from the ban. They will be required to present a coronavirus test taken a maximum of 48 hours before the departure of their flight and follow strict Covid protocol.

UAE flag carrier Emirates, too, announced that it was extending its suspension of flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be suspended until at least Wednesday July 21. Any one who has connected through any of these countries in the last 14 days will not be permitted to travel to the UAE.

In a media briefing this week, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha, said that the carrier was waiting for directives from the UAE government before making any decisions concerning the resumption of flights from India.