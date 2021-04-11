scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Covid-19: Curbs in Delhi, 50% seating in public transport

Not more than 50 guests at marriages and 20 at funerals.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 2:22:42 am
A health worker collects a nasal sample for COVID-19 test, amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Saturday April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

AS CHIEF Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out a lockdown, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday evening announced a fresh set of curbs.

These include a complete ban on all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings; not more than 50 guests at marriages and 20 at funerals; up to 50% of capacity in public transport, restaurants, bars, cinema halls; and no spectators at sports events.

Besides, all incoming passengers from Maharashtra will have to carry negative RT-PCR reports not older than three days.

 

 

