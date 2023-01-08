scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

COVID-19: Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla said there are ample stocks with the Union government for supply of Covishield vaccines.

Adar PoonawallaSerum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (File)

Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said its Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, adding it works well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Bharti Vidyapeeth University here, Poonawalla, when asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccines, said there are ample stocks with the Union government for supply.

“Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield,” said Poonawalla.

Also Read |Travellers rush to take advantage of China reopening

He said everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge and diverse population and also helped 70 to 80 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

“This was all possible because of the leadership of our Central government, our state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal,” he said.

Editorial |Virus alert: Govt efforts to battle another Covid wave meaningless in absence of citizens’ support

Poonawalla was conferred the first Dr Pantangrao Kadam Memorial Award at the hands of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an event to mark Kadam’s birth anniversary.

Appealing to students who wished to pursue education abroad, he said there was no place like India to fulfil dreams due to the presence of institutions like Bharti Vidyapeeth and others.

Advertisement

“Even if you have to go abroad, come back as soon as possible,” he said.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 22:33 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru ‘rapid road’ develops cracks within a month of inauguration

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close