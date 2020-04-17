COVID-19 count rising in Madhya Pradesh, BJP plans to appoint ‘small’ cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): With the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh worsening, the ruling BJP is planning to appoint some ministers soon even though the state may have to wait longer for a full cabinet. The party leadership is holding discussions to choose a “small” cabinet for now and it is expected to be in place within a week, said sources.

The national leadership of the BJP and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been under pressure to appoint ministers at a time when the state is witnessing a rapid spread of COVID-19.

Replacing Kamal Nath as Chief Minister, Chouhan took oath on March 23, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown. Currently, Chouhan is the only member of the state cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the count crossing 1,000. While the rise in the number of cases in Indore is exponential, cases have been reported from 26 of the 52 districts in the state.

Senior party leaders have said the absence of a full cabinet is not being allowed to affect the fight against the virus. BJP vice-president and state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the party has set up a task force for coordinating the fight against the pandemic.

“The party has set up a task force with experienced leaders. We have leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, a former minister who is in Indore, a hotspot, and is coordinating things,” Sahasrabuddhe said. According to him, the 11-member task force comprising the CM, senior BJP leaders like Narottam Mishra, MP Rakesh Singh among others, takes inputs from the party leaders across the districts and the chief minister takes up the issues with the central government.

