Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 1 lakh cases in two days take India’s tally near 17 lakh; govt says fatality rate lowest at 2.15%

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India recorded a jump of 1 lakh in fresh coronavirus cases in two days, taking the tally close to the 17 lakh-mark Saturday. With the highest single-day spike of 57,117 cases and 764 deaths, the country’s tally is currently at 16,95,988, while the death toll stands at 36,511.
The country enters the second day of ‘unlock 3’ Sunday even as states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Nagaland, and West Bengal have reimposed full or partial lockdowns to contain the increase in cases. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, which saw its Coronavirus numbers increase by almost nine times in July, has ruled out the re-imposition of a lockdown and is insisting that a focus on testing will help contain further spread of the disease. Delhi, on the other hand, has initiated a second serological survey across the 11 districts of the capital to estimate the percentage of the population that could have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.
Even as the country reports a consistent increase in the number of cases, the total number of recoveries has also gone up to 11 lakh, while the case fatality rate has declined from 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.15 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic was first reported, the health ministry has said. India is trailing only the US (45,79,761) and Brazil (26,62,485) in the number of coronavirus infections globally and ranks fifth in the world in the number of deaths. Over 17.6 million people have been infected worldwide including 6,80,575 who died.