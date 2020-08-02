scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 1 lakh cases in two days take India’s tally near 17 lakh; govt says fatality rate lowest at 2.15%

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Even as the country reports a consistent increase in the number of cases, the total number of recoveries has also gone up to 11 lakh, while the case fatality rate has declined from 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.15 per cent

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 1:12:18 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, coronavirus today news, unlock 3, unlock 3 guidelines, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india India is trailing only the US (45,79,761) and Brazil (26,62,485) in the number of coronavirus infections globally

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India recorded a jump of 1 lakh in fresh coronavirus cases in two days, taking the tally close to the 17 lakh-mark Saturday. With the highest single-day spike of 57,117 cases and 764 deaths, the country’s tally is currently at 16,95,988, while the death toll stands at 36,511.

The country enters the second day of ‘unlock 3’ Sunday even as states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Nagaland, and West Bengal have reimposed full or partial lockdowns to contain the increase in cases. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, which saw its Coronavirus numbers increase by almost nine times in July, has ruled out the re-imposition of a lockdown and is insisting that a focus on testing will help contain further spread of the disease. Delhi, on the other hand, has initiated a second serological survey across the 11 districts of the capital to estimate the percentage of the population that could have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Even as the country reports a consistent increase in the number of cases, the total number of recoveries has also gone up to 11 lakh, while the case fatality rate has declined from 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.15 per cent, the lowest since the pandemic was first reported, the health ministry has said. India is trailing only the US (45,79,761) and Brazil (26,62,485) in the number of coronavirus infections globally and ranks fifth in the world in the number of deaths. Over 17.6 million people have been infected worldwide including 6,80,575 who died.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Total cases near 17 lakh-mark; Delhi starts second serological survey; lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal

coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, coronavirus today news, unlock 3, unlock 3 guidelines, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases.

With lockdown restrictions having eased to a large extent and most activities having resumed, the novel Coronavirus got almost unhindered opportunities in July to spread in the Indian population. The result has been that more than 11 lakh people were found to have been infected with the virus in July. That is almost double the number of infected people before that.

That has meant that, on an average, more than 35,000 people were added every day in the month of July to the confirmed number of infections in the country. In the last three days, this number has been more than 50,000, with each day recording a number higher than the previous day.

Andhra Pradesh saw its Coronavirus numbers increase by almost nine times in July, while in Karnataka the number of infected people rose by more than seven times during this period. Bihar, Assam and Kerala added more than four times the number of infected people they had till June.

In almost every state, the numbers have at least doubled, the only exceptions being Delhi and Gujarat. Delhi, which has shown a remarkable slowdown, saw its numbers grow by 55 per cent in July, while in Gujarat the number of infected increased by 89 per cent.

Besides the easing of lockdown restrictions, another important reason for the phenomenal rise in numbers has been the impressive increasing in the number of tests being carried out. Till the end of June, a total of just over 88 lakh tests had been carried out in the country. In the month of July alone, more than 1.05 crore samples have been tested. The number of daily tests has increased from a level of about two lakh at the end of June to over five lakh now. On Thursday, 6.42 lakh tests were performed in a single day, the highest so far. There are plans to further ramp up the testing infrastructure to enable over 10 lakh tests a day.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.