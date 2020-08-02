Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 1 lakh cases in two days take India’s tally near 17 lakh; govt says fatality rate lowest at 2.15%

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at over 4 lakh cases.

With lockdown restrictions having eased to a large extent and most activities having resumed, the novel Coronavirus got almost unhindered opportunities in July to spread in the Indian population. The result has been that more than 11 lakh people were found to have been infected with the virus in July. That is almost double the number of infected people before that.

That has meant that, on an average, more than 35,000 people were added every day in the month of July to the confirmed number of infections in the country. In the last three days, this number has been more than 50,000, with each day recording a number higher than the previous day.

Andhra Pradesh saw its Coronavirus numbers increase by almost nine times in July, while in Karnataka the number of infected people rose by more than seven times during this period. Bihar, Assam and Kerala added more than four times the number of infected people they had till June.

In almost every state, the numbers have at least doubled, the only exceptions being Delhi and Gujarat. Delhi, which has shown a remarkable slowdown, saw its numbers grow by 55 per cent in July, while in Gujarat the number of infected increased by 89 per cent.

Besides the easing of lockdown restrictions, another important reason for the phenomenal rise in numbers has been the impressive increasing in the number of tests being carried out. Till the end of June, a total of just over 88 lakh tests had been carried out in the country. In the month of July alone, more than 1.05 crore samples have been tested. The number of daily tests has increased from a level of about two lakh at the end of June to over five lakh now. On Thursday, 6.42 lakh tests were performed in a single day, the highest so far. There are plans to further ramp up the testing infrastructure to enable over 10 lakh tests a day.