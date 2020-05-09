Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 45 days into lockdown, Health Ministry says ‘learn to live with virus’, tally crosses 56,000

Coronavirus in India Live updates: With the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossing 56,000 even as the country remains under a strict lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said people should “learn to live with the virus”.
This, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in the worst-affected state, while apex industry body CII sought an immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, to help the Indian economy deal with this sudden but “deep distress”. At least 1,886 people have died of COVID-19 and 16,539 have recovered so far, as per the latest figures.
Meanwhile, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals as part of the Vande Bharat Mission that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain and Singapore. So far, six special repatriation flights have landed in India.
With the unemployment rate at 14.7 per cent, the highest level since the Great Depression, the US is working to temporarily ban the issuance of some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorisation that accompanies them. The IMF and the World Bank have projected a negative growth rate for the country. The US also has the most fatalities from the novel coronavirus at 76,368 deaths, followed by the UK (31,315) and Italy (30,201). Over 2,72,578 people have died of the virus worldwide, while 3,907,055 are infected.
MORE THAN a month after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that 11,000 prisoners will be released to decongest prisons and prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the overcrowded jails, only half that number have been released till date. A notification for the release of the prisoners too has not been issued by the government as yet.
The delay has now come to haunt the administration with at least 103 inmates of Arthur Road jail, one of the most crowded prisons in the country, testing positive for COVID-19. Read more here
Days after a 32-year-old constable died of COVID-19 related complications, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava created a WhatsApp group — “Let’s fight COVID-DP”— to address grievances of personnel who either tested positive for the virus or are in isolation. The decision comes even as 110 policemen have tested positive and around 150 police personnel home quarantined as of Friday. While interacting with mediapersons via video conferencing Friday, Shrivastava said they are making all arrangements as the situation is changing. Read more here
Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, President Donald Trump said, delaying the vice president’s departure for a trip to Iowa. She is the second person working at the executive residence to contract the virus this week.
The White House did not officially announce Miller’s positive test and she hadn’t been identified as the infected aide until a meeting between Trump and House Republicans. In answer to a question from a reporter about the infected aide, Trump said that Pence’s “press person,” whom he identified as “Katie,” had tested positive after a reporter asked him about it. Read report by Bloomberg
