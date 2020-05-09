Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 45 days into lockdown, Health Ministry says ‘learn to live with virus’, tally crosses 56,000

A vegetable vendor waits for buyers at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi during the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) A vegetable vendor waits for buyers at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi during the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus in India Live updates: With the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossing 56,000 even as the country remains under a strict lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said people should “learn to live with the virus”.

This, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in the worst-affected state, while apex industry body CII sought an immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, to help the Indian economy deal with this sudden but “deep distress”. At least 1,886 people have died of COVID-19 and 16,539 have recovered so far, as per the latest figures.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals as part of the Vande Bharat Mission that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain and Singapore. So far, six special repatriation flights have landed in India.

With the unemployment rate at 14.7 per cent, the highest level since the Great Depression, the US is working to temporarily ban the issuance of some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorisation that accompanies them. The IMF and the World Bank have projected a negative growth rate for the country. The US also has the most fatalities from the novel coronavirus at 76,368 deaths, followed by the UK (31,315) and Italy (30,201). Over 2,72,578 people have died of the virus worldwide, while 3,907,055 are infected.