Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 45 days into lockdown, Health Ministry says ‘learn to live with virus’, tally crosses 56,000

Covid-19 Tracker | Coronavirus India Live News Updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in Maharashtra; at least 1,886 people have died of COVID-19, 694 from the state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2020 2:24:15 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india A vegetable vendor waits for buyers at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi during the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus in India Live updates: With the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossing 56,000 even as the country remains under a strict lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said people should “learn to live with the virus”.

This, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in the worst-affected state, while apex industry body CII sought an immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, to help the Indian economy deal with this sudden but “deep distress”. At least 1,886 people have died of COVID-19 and 16,539 have recovered so far, as per the latest figures.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 Indians nationals as part of the Vande Bharat Mission that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain and Singapore. So far, six special repatriation flights have landed in India.

With the unemployment rate at 14.7 per cent, the highest level since the Great Depression, the US is working to temporarily ban the issuance of some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorisation that accompanies them. The IMF and the World Bank have projected a negative growth rate for the country. The US also has the most fatalities from the novel coronavirus at 76,368 deaths, followed by the UK (31,315) and Italy (30,201). Over 2,72,578 people have died of the virus worldwide, while 3,907,055 are infected.

Live Blog

Covid-19 Tracker | Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa has set sail from Male to Kochi in Kerala with 698 passengers as part one of the country's biggest evacuation exercises to bring home Indians stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow LIVE updates here

02:24 (IST)09 May 2020
Maharashtra: Govt announced to release 11,000 prisoners, just 50% let out so far

MORE THAN a month after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that 11,000 prisoners will be released to decongest prisons and prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the overcrowded jails, only half that number have been released till date. A notification for the release of the prisoners too has not been issued by the government as yet.

The delay has now come to haunt the administration with at least 103 inmates of Arthur Road jail, one of the most crowded prisons in the country, testing positive for COVID-19. Read more here

02:12 (IST)09 May 2020
Over 100 Delhi cops Covid positive, chief says: When others working, how do we stop probes?

Days after a 32-year-old constable died of COVID-19 related complications, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava created a WhatsApp group — “Let’s fight COVID-DP”— to address grievances of personnel who either tested positive for the virus or are in isolation. The decision comes even as 110 policemen have tested positive and around 150 police personnel home quarantined as of Friday. While interacting with mediapersons via video conferencing Friday, Shrivastava said they are making all arrangements as the situation is changing. Read more here

01:56 (IST)09 May 2020
Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for virus, says Trump

Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, President Donald Trump said, delaying the vice president’s departure for a trip to Iowa. She is the second person working at the executive residence to contract the virus this week.

The White House did not officially announce Miller’s positive test and she hadn’t been identified as the infected aide until a meeting between Trump and House Republicans. In answer to a question from a reporter about the infected aide, Trump said that Pence’s “press person,” whom he identified as “Katie,” had tested positive after a reporter asked him about it. Read report by Bloomberg

01:55 (IST)09 May 2020
Death toll nears 2,000 in India

At least 1,886 people have died of COVID-19 and 16,539 have recovered so far, as per the latest figures. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted there has been no success yet in breaking the virus chain in the worst-affected state, while apex industry body CII sought an immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, to help the Indian economy deal with this sudden but “deep distress”.

01:52 (IST)09 May 2020
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog

Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog! Stay tuned fr latest updates on coronavirus here.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india Migrant labourers stand in queue to undergo medical tests before boarding Shramik Special trains to return to their home states, on Friday(Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

The death of 16 migrant labourers who were mowed down by an empty freight train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district brought the focus back to the plight of migrant workers, rendered unemployed and homeless, since a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna to board a “Shramik Special” train to return to Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping on the railway line when the mishap occurred between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division.

The empty train was heading from Cherlapally Station near Hyderabad to Panewadi Station near Manmad in Nashik. The motormen tried to bring the train to a halt but failed to do so, an official said.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india The move comes almost three weeks after the ICMR on April 13 had issued a tender asking Central PSUs to act as Procurement Agency for essential supplies related to the COVID19 testing

In another news, public sector unit HLL Infra Tech Services Limited under the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare on Friday began issuing tenders on behalf of Indian Council of Medical Research for the supply of testing kits, in a major shift with respect to the procurement of testing kits in India for COVID19.

The move comes almost three weeks after the ICMR on April 13 had issued a tender asking Central PSUs to act as Procurement Agency for essential supplies related to the COVID19 testing. The April 13 decision of the ICMR had come after the agency has come under the scanner over the delay in the procurement of testing kits.

On Friday, Procurement & Consultancy Services Division of HITES, on behalf of ICMR - invited an e-tender for three medical types of equipment: RT-PCR kits, RNA extraction kits, and Viral Media Transport. The tender has been issued for a supply of 29,00,000 RT-PCR kits, 33,00,000 RNA extraction kits, and 40,00,000 Viral Media Transport.

The decision to rope in a specialised PSU for procurement of testing kits also comes in the backdrop of the ICMR increasing the testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day by the end of June.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india A visitor looks inside his bag of donated food for people in need in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The fallout of the novel coronavirus is taking a toll on developed economies. An unprecedented 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April and the unemployment rate in the US jumped to 14.7 per cent, the highest level since the Great Depression, as the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed operations in the world's largest economy. The Department of Labor announced Friday that the US unemployment rate rose to 14.7 per cent from just 4.4 per cent in March and a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent in February before the US was hit by the virus.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.