Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 40 days into lockdown, India sees highest single-day spike in cases, testing ramped up
Following the Centre’s nod, the Railways rolled out more ‘Shramik (worker) Special’ trains to ferry migrants labourers stranded due to the lockdown to their home states (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: As India enters its 40th day into a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus, the country recorded 2,411 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far. The lockdown, scheduled to be lifted Sunday, was extended further for two weeks, albeit with significant relaxations, on Friday.
The country has recorded a total of 37,776 cases, including 1,223 deaths and 10,017 recoveries. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat. While Kerala reported just two new cases in a day, bringing its number of active cases to below 100, Delhi, with all its 11 districts in the red zone, is batting for more lockdown relaxations. In the last one month, daily testing has been ramped up, touching 74,600 samples on May 1. (Track India’s state-wise cases, deaths and recoveries here)
Meanwhile, the Railways cleared 12 more trains to take stranded migrants back home, following government directive. Six ‘Shramik (worker) Special’ trains were set off Friday to ferry migrants labourers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded back to their homes, ahead of the MHA announcement on extending lockdown. Sources said the Railways estimates that around 500 such trains will eventually be run to take stranded people home.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has infected almost 4 million people worldwide. 241,547 people have died so far, with most fatalities from the United States (65,416), followed by Italy (28,710), and the United Kingdom (28,204).
Live Blog
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: A day after six trains set off from across the country, taking stranded migrants back home, the Railways on Saturday cleared 12 more trains. Sources said the Railways estimates that around 500 such trains will eventually be run to take stranded people home.
Throughout Saturday, the entire Railways system kept itself busy resolving coordination issues with states.
For instance, after the departure of the train from Sabarmati to Agra, it was found that a large number of people were from Kanpur and wanted a halt there, something authorities in Uttar Pradesh had not informed the Railways.
Former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away late evening on Saturday at AIIMS trauma centre. He was admitted to the hospital in April after he tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and succumbed to the month-long illness.
“He was still positive for Covid-19 and at around 9 pm he suffered a cardiac arrest,” said Dr Amil Lathwal, medical superintendent of AIIMS trauma centre. The hospital had put him off the ventilator few weeks ago after he showed some improvement, however, he was put back on ventilator support.
The app will link out to well-known tele-medicine providers and the team will also invite others who would like to join the application.
Highlighting data security and privacy concerns with Aarogya Setu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday claimed the government’s contact-tracing mobile application was a “sophisticated surveillance system outsourced to a private operator”.
Gandhi’s remark came a day after the Centre made the use of the app mandatory for all employees of public and private organisations to track patients with Covid-19 and alert others in proximity to them. The app is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
“The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight – raising serious data security and privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent,” the Congress leader said.
Hitting back, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the app was a “powerful companion which protects people and has a robust data security architecture.”
People wait for a distribution of masks and food in New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
President Donald Trump says he’s hoping that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000. Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a “horrible number”.
Trump’s predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have changed over time, and he repeatedly has used high estimates to make the case that his administration’s actions, especially his decision to restrict travel from China, have saved lives.
His actions have been challenged by state, local and public health officials who have complained about shortages of testing supplies and safety gear for doctors and nurses.
Nearly 1,200 labourers Saturday left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, from Bhiwandi aboard the Shramik Special train — the first such train to leave Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and the third in the state, to take migrants stranded in the state during the nationwide lockdown back to their home states.
On Friday, a seven-coach train, carrying 323 people, had left from Nashik Road railway station for Bhopal, Madhya Pardesh. Around 10 am Saturday, a second train, carrying 845 migrant labourers, had departed from the station for Lucknow. Read more here