Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 40 days into lockdown, India sees highest single-day spike in cases, testing ramped up

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: A day after six trains set off from across the country, taking stranded migrants back home, the Railways on Saturday cleared 12 more trains. Sources said the Railways estimates that around 500 such trains will eventually be run to take stranded people home.

Throughout Saturday, the entire Railways system kept itself busy resolving coordination issues with states. For instance, after the departure of the train from Sabarmati to Agra, it was found that a large number of people were from Kanpur and wanted a halt there, something authorities in Uttar Pradesh had not informed the Railways.

Meanwhile, with 187 new coronavirus cases, Punjab on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike since the outbreak. The state’s cases tally is now 772. Of the 187 new cases, 170 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, Maharashtra.

A government functionary said that of the total 772 who have tested positive in the state so far, 339 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, accounting for nearly 44 per cent of the total cases.

Former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away late evening on Saturday at AIIMS trauma centre. He was admitted to the hospital in April after he tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and succumbed to the month-long illness.

“He was still positive for Covid-19 and at around 9 pm he suffered a cardiac arrest,” said Dr Amil Lathwal, medical superintendent of AIIMS trauma centre. The hospital had put him off the ventilator few weeks ago after he showed some improvement, however, he was put back on ventilator support.

Highlighting data security and privacy concerns with Aarogya Setu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday claimed the government’s contact-tracing mobile application was a “sophisticated surveillance system outsourced to a private operator”.

Gandhi’s remark came a day after the Centre made the use of the app mandatory for all employees of public and private organisations to track patients with Covid-19 and alert others in proximity to them. The app is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

“The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight – raising serious data security and privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent,” the Congress leader said.

Hitting back, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the app was a “powerful companion which protects people and has a robust data security architecture.”

People wait for a distribution of masks and food in New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

President Donald Trump says he’s hoping that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000. Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a “horrible number”.

Trump’s predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have changed over time, and he repeatedly has used high estimates to make the case that his administration’s actions, especially his decision to restrict travel from China, have saved lives.

His actions have been challenged by state, local and public health officials who have complained about shortages of testing supplies and safety gear for doctors and nurses.