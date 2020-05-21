Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: More relaxations in lockdown 4.0, bookings open today for train tickets

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Aside from many relaxations allowed in the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown, the government Wednesday announced the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations from May 25, almost two months after they were suspended as part of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Besides, 100 trains will be reintroduced from June 1 in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations in India. Booking of the tickets will start Thursday onwards.
Late on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs amended its guidelines on lockdown measures by deleting “domestic air travel of passengers” from the list of prohibited activities. The MHA has also allowed the conduct of board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The decision was taken after several states and central boards such as CBSE petitioned the government. Schools and colleges have been shut since about two months now.
With 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus infections Wednesday rose to 1,06,750, including 3,303 deaths. The Health Ministry said the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, adding that at least 42,298 people have recovered from the virus. While the number of samples tested crossed 1 lakh for the second day on Tuesday, efforts are on to further increase daily testing, maybe even double it by the end of June.
Amid projections of cases rising in June-July, self-sufficiency in testing kits forms an important part of the government’s Covid-19 strategy.
Globally, almost 5 million people have been infected with the virus, while 3,25,810 have died. As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna’s encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers.