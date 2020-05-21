Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: More relaxations in lockdown 4.0, bookings open today for train tickets

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2020 2:32:37 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Aside from many relaxations allowed in the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown, the government Wednesday announced the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations from May 25, almost two months after they were suspended as part of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Besides, 100 trains will be reintroduced from June 1 in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations in India. Booking of the tickets will start Thursday onwards.

Late on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs amended its guidelines on lockdown measures by deleting “domestic air travel of passengers” from the list of prohibited activities. The MHA has also allowed the conduct of board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The decision was taken after several states and central boards such as CBSE petitioned the government. Schools and colleges have been shut since about two months now.

With 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus infections Wednesday rose to 1,06,750, including 3,303 deaths. The Health Ministry said the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, adding that at least 42,298 people have recovered from the virus. While the number of samples tested crossed 1 lakh for the second day on Tuesday, efforts are on to further increase daily testing, maybe even double it by the end of June.
Amid projections of cases rising in June-July, self-sufficiency in testing kits forms an important part of the government’s Covid-19 strategy.

Globally, almost 5 million people have been infected with the virus, while 3,25,810 have died. As scientists across the world work frantically to find a vaccine against COVID-19, all eyes are on US-based company Moderna’s encouraging early results on a small group of healthy volunteers.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India News Live Updates: More easing of restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown as government resumes some domestic flights from May 25; 100 pairs of trains to start on June 1, bookings open today. Follow LIVE updates

Domestic passenger flight operations are expected to commence from Monday, May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said in a tweet. To this extent, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will share standard operating procedures with all airports and airlines.

To which destinations will flights operate?

While the earlier indications were that flights may start between airports situated in green zone areas, airlines had raised the issue of viability for operating such flights. Even as most major centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, etc are still classified as red zone areas, a green light from certain state governments will ensure flights can be operated from these areas.

Will flying be any different?

A detailed set of standard operating procedures is being worked on by the government in consultation with the aviation industry and going by the initial feedback, a number of new rules and regulations are expected to be put into place that will change the flying experience.

These new guidelines include mandatory social distancing at airports, revisions in the way security procedures are conducted to ensure minimal contact, use of face masks and personal protective equipment by passengers and employees, among others. A variety of new health checks may also be instituted that could result in longer queues at airports and increased wait times.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 vaccine news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Students, IT proffesionals and labourers at the first special train to Kashmir that left from Pune amid lockdown 4.0

Seventeen Jan Shatabdis, five Durontos and a number of traditionally popular mail or express trains to various parts of India are among the list of 100 trains to be reintroduced from June 1 in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train operations in India.

Sources said the decision has been taken with the twin objective of opening up the options for willing migrants to come back to the states of work from their home states in the interest of resumption of economic activity, along with giving the stranded and others willing to travel the option.

