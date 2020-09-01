Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over half of fresh cases from Maharashtra, AP, Karnataka, TN, UP, says health ministry

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Five states — Maharashtra(11,852), Andhra Pradesh(10,004), Karnataka(6,495), Tamil Nadu(5,956) and Uttar Pradesh(4,782) — have accounted for over half of the total COVID-19 cases and close to 60 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Together, they account for 56 per cent of the cases added in a day, the official statistics revealed.

India detected 69,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s tally to nearly 37 lakh. Of the 36,91,167 cases of Covid-19 in India, 7,85,996 patients are under treatment for the disease, while 28,39,883 have recovered, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 819 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 65,288.

On Monday, Pune overtook Delhi to become the city with the largest number of people infected with the novel Coronavirus. The city, which had recorded one of the earliest cases of coronavirus infections in the country, now has more than 1.75 lakh people who have been infected at some point. Pune has been reporting the largest number of cases every day, between 2,000 and 3,000, for the last couple of weeks.