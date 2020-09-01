Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over half of fresh cases from Maharashtra, AP, Karnataka, TN, UP, says health ministry

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Five states — Maharashtra(11,852), Andhra Pradesh(10,004), Karnataka(6,495), Tamil Nadu(5,956) and Uttar Pradesh(4,782) — have accounted for over half of the total COVID-19 cases and close to 60 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Together, they account for 56 per cent of the cases added in a day, the official statistics revealed.
India detected 69,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s tally to nearly 37 lakh. Of the 36,91,167 cases of Covid-19 in India, 7,85,996 patients are under treatment for the disease, while 28,39,883 have recovered, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 819 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 65,288.
On Monday, Pune overtook Delhi to become the city with the largest number of people infected with the novel Coronavirus. The city, which had recorded one of the earliest cases of coronavirus infections in the country, now has more than 1.75 lakh people who have been infected at some point. Pune has been reporting the largest number of cases every day, between 2,000 and 3,000, for the last couple of weeks.
In another news, the head of the World Health Organisation has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster”. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday insisted that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission. Globally, more than 25.4 million people have been infected by Covid-19 and the death toll is at 850,762.
With coronavirus infections witnessing a spike in many northern districts, Haryana added nearly 30,000 patients to its COVID-19 tally, a jump of 85 per cent, during August, an analysis of data provided by the state government shows. On July 31, the total number of cases in the state was 34,965 which soared to 64,732 by August 31, the day which also saw the highest single-day spike of 1,450 cases. A total of 29,767 cases were added to the tally, while the number of fatalities rose from 421 to 689, the state health department data showed. Also, during the month, recovery rate improved slightly from 80.73 per cent on July 31 to 81.37 per cent on August 31, while fatality rate dropped to 1.06 per cent now from 1.20 per cent at the end of July. The doubling rate of coronavirus infection too went up from 25 to 34 days while tests per million being conducted rose from 24,165 to 45,370 during the same period. Faridabad and Gurgaon, the two hardest-hit districts of Haryana falling in the National Capital Region, saw a decline in the growth in the number of new cases. But instances of the infection more than doubled in some other districts, particularly in the northern region of the state, during the past month.
In the fourth phase of Unlock, Indian Railways is planning to introduce more special trains with the consent of state governments following a green signal from the Home Ministry. However, the new lot of special trains will be introduced in batches and full resumption of normal services in a pre-Covid scale is still a long way away.
If some states, especially Opposition-ruled ones, do not agree to more inter-state trains, the Railways plans to run more trains on routes that do not touch those states. The existing 200-odd special trains have been witnessing an average of 75 per cent occupancy.
For students across the country, the year 2020 has been no less than a roller coaster ride, with many of them forced to take online classes and exams amid several postponements due to Covid-19. On Tuesday, visuals showed several students appeared for the BArch exam JEE (Mains) exam, with many aspirants scrambling to reach their centres owing to skeletal public transport operations.
The national capital's next round of monthly sero-prevalence survey began on Tuesday covering all 272 municipal wards to analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at "micro-level", Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The sample size this time will be 17,000 and the exercise will be carried out for seven days, he told reporters. The last sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1-7, which showed that 29.1 per cent of the people surveyed had antibodies against the coronavirus infection. "The fresh round of sero-survey began today. This time we will be doing it ward-wise, so all 272 municipal wards of Delhi will be covered, plus two Assembly areas. Sampling will be done for a week. After that, results should come in 7-10 days," Jain said. The previous surveys were done district-wise. But this time, it is being done ward-wise to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the city at a "micro-level", the Delhi health minister said.
Dr Vipin Itankar, the district collector of Nanded has tested positive for COVID-19. Itankar, who has been in the frontline in tackling the spread of the infection, was admitted in the district civil hospital on Monday. After a personal assistant of Itankar had tested positive last week, the district collector had home quarantined himself. However, he took a test after he developed symptoms his throat
After being postponed twice, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being held on Tuesday across India. While today is the BArch exam, a vast majority of students will appear for exams from tomorrow onwards when BTech entrance exams will take place.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam is being conducted amid special arrangement, from no shoes with thick soles to mandatory masks at exam hall – several arrangements have been made by the NTA. Over 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and an equal amount of disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff have been arranged at an additional cost of almost Rs 13 crore. The exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, which was increased from 570.
More than 10,000 people were tested within two hours of the launch of Hong Kong’s universal testing drive, China’s Global Times reported. Small queues began forming outside testing centres as soon as they opened early in the morning.
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam was amongst the first few people to be tested, along with a number of other senior government officials. At least 593,000 residents of Hong Kong have signed up for the mass testing programme, according to the Global Times report. However, several groups, such as the HA Employees Alliance (HAEA), has called the scheme ineffective and have urged citizens to refrain from getting tested. Many fear that residents will grow lax once they obtain negative test results, and the disease will spread further as people will stop strictly following prevention measures. Critics have also raised concerns about the scheme being misused for surveillance.
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who is suffering from COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated late on Monday night, doctors said. Gogoi's condition, however, is stable on Tuesday, they said. His condition had deteriorated due to a sudden fall in oxygen saturation levels, a spokesperson of the team of doctors attending to the senior Congress leader said. Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the next day.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday that nobody will be forced to have the vaccine against the pandemic once it is developed.
The comments come after the government earmarked millions of dollars for the purchase and future production of vaccinations as Brazil suffers the second worst outbreak of the pandemic outside the United States.”No one can force anyone to get a vaccine,” he said in response to a question from a supporter, according to a video posted on social media.
Brazil has become a hot spot in recent months, with 3,908,272 confirmed cases and 121,381 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 45,961 new cases of the coronavirus and 553 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a "recipe for disaster". WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday insisted that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission. He said that is not “an impossible balance".
Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing “amplifying events” — as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts
Lighting up hopes of many recipients in waiting, as well as those fighting Covid-19, Monday was a special day for Krishna, a 13-year-old boy, who was discharged from PGIMER’s dedicated Covid hospital after he successfully received a heart transplant and recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The young recipient, a student of Class VIII of S D Public School, Sector 18, was greeted with flowers and best wishes and a painting on organ donation.
Chinese students on Tuesday began a full return to regular classes following two weeks without new cases of local transmission in the country. About 75% of students had already returned to school and the remainder will return beginning from Tuesday. Reports said students had their temperatures checked on arrival but rules on social distancing and mask wearing varied depending on the region. Çhina's National Health Commission reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, all of them brought from outside the country. China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 among 85,058 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
As it prepares to begin operations from September 7, one of the key measures Delhi Metro is looking at is managing air circulation, to allow more fresh air from outside and to disperse any suspended viral particles. This will raise temperatures further from what’s to now be maintained inside coaches as a precaution against the coronavirus — in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius. The Indian Express spoke to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) technical team and independent experts to figure out what India’s largest subway system is doing to emerge from Covid. Read Sourav Roy Barman's report, here
With 1,931 new cases on Monday, Pune has now overtaken Delhi to become the city with the maximum number of people infected with the novel coronavirus. Monday’s addition took Pune’s total case count to 1,75,105, leaving behind Delhi’s 1,74,748, as per figures from the state Public Health department till August 31.
Pune already has the maximum number of active cases in the country. It currently has 52,172 patients, much more than about 20,000 in Mumbai and about 15,000 in Delhi. As many as 4,069 people have succumbed to the infection in the district, while 1,18,324 infected people have recovered from the disease so far.
Obese and overweight people are at high risk of suffering severe cases of Covid-19, according to a French study. The research, presented at a conference this week, shows how carrying extra pounds puts patients at risk of more serious disease and death. Only one in every 10 people who end up in intensive care with Covid-19 were in a range of healthy weight, the study found.
Local train and Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended in Maharashtra for the time being. Also, large public gatherings and congregations will be barred.
Two days after the Union government announced major relaxations in Unlock 4.0, Maharashtra — the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic — has decided against the resumption of suburban rail services for the general public and Metro rail services for now. Sources said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is worried that the resumption of these public transportation services in a big way would lead to formation of new mobile Covid-19 hotspots.
Students across Chhattisgarh were on Monday scrambling to get to centres for IIT-JEE Main, to be held between Tuesday and September 6, with transport preparations made by the state government at the last minute, due to the uncertainty over whether the exam would be held, catching many unawares. JEE (Main) is the first national-level entrance test to be held amidst the pandemic. Around 8.58 lakh students are set to appear for it at 660 centres across India over six days, in 12 shifts. Read Gargi Verma's report, here
The West Bengal government on Monday said the dates of statewide lockdown in September would remain unchanged and it would go ahead with imposing curbs on September 7, 11 and 12 as part of its strategy of biweekly lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19/ The state government had announced the dates earlier, but in its recent Unlock 4 guidelines the Centre made it clear that states cannot enforce local lockdown outside containment zones without consulting it.