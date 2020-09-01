Coronavirus India Live Updates: Next round of sero-survey in Delhi from today; Maharashtra allows inter-district travel

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India detected 78,512 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s tally beyond 36 lakh. Of the 36,21,246 cases of Covid-19 in India, 7,81,975 patients are under treatment for the disease, while 27,74,802 have recovered, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 971 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 64,469.

The Delhi government Monday decided to maintain status quo on prohibited activities till September 2 in the national capital, reported PTI. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in an order, said the government reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided to continue the restrictions till September 2.

While gyms have not been allowed to open in the city, weekly markets have been allowed to function on a trial basis till September 6.

The Union Home Ministry recently issued the Unlock 4 guidelines, under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed from September 21. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, however, will remain closed till September 30, with some relaxations for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The next round of monthly sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with authorities gearing up for the exercise to further analyse the Covid-19 situation in the capital, PTI reported. The last sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1-7, according to which antibodies against Covid-19 were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in Delhi.

Public health experts and doctors, including those from AIIMS and ICMR’s National Task Force on Covid-19, said it must be assumed that an effective vaccine against coronavirus “would not be available in the near future” and any false sense of hope that this panacea is just around the corner must be avoided, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, experts of Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE), in a joint statement submitted to the Prime Minister, have said while being optimistic, the prevention and control strategy should also prepare for the worst.

“Vaccines have no role in current ongoing pandemic control. However, whenever available, the vaccine may play a role in providing personal protection to high-risk individuals like healthcare workers (HCWs) and elderly with co-morbidities,” the experts said.