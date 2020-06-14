scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 3-lakh mark, PM Modi holds meeting to assess Covid-19 situation

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2020 2:20:02 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,329 recovered cases and 8,884 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and government officials to review India’s response to the pandemic.

The Prime Minister will hold another round of video-conference with chief ministers from across states next week on June 16 and 17. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Coronavirus cases have been rising in the national capital over the past few days, with 2,134 cases being reported on Saturday. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 38,958.

India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that India has taken the longest to surpass the 3-lakh caseload among the top four worst-affected nations. India has taken 134 days to reach 3 lakh cases ever since the first infection was reported on January 30. This is in comparison with the US, which was the fastest to reach the 3-lakh figure in 73 days, while Brazil and Russia took 85 and 109 days respectively.

Around 7,713,571 people have been infected with coronavirus across the world and at least 427,578 have died, as per John Hopkins University data.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: PM Modi reviewed India's Covid-19 response, Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Follow LIVE updates

01:24 (IST)14 Jun 2020
Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Meetings, gatherings banned in Chennai till June 27; AIADMK MLA tests positive

An AIADMK MLA on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, making him the second legislator from the state to test positive after the late DMK MLA J Anbazhagan.

K Palani, AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, had a fever and was admitted to Miot Hospital in Chennai, where he later tested positive for COVID-19. The family members of the MLA have also been tested.

Meanwhile, according to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) official Covid-19 website, 360 streets have been marked as containment zones in Chennai as of June 12. Read more Tamil Nadu Covid-19 updates 

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Migrants getting their temperature checked in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

In the beginning of May, when the country was entering the third phase of the lockdown, the colour-coded classification set by the central government put almost all of Northeast entirely in the green zone, reflecting only a handful of reported cases: 43 in Assam, 12 in Meghalaya, 2 in Manipur, 2 in Tripura, 1 in Mizoram, 1 in Arunachal Pradesh and none in Nagaland.

Cut to June, the region accounts for more than 5,000 cases — with Assam taking the lead, followed by Tripura, with Manipur not far behind. A significant chunk of this surge can be traced entirely to returnees, or those who have come back to their home states after the opening up of inter-state borders on May 17. While Assam has reported cases since April 1 and is now the most affected state with its current tally at 3,693 (2,098 active), the other states, too, are witnessing a considerable rise every day.

Kerala has decided to allow some exemptions in its complete clampdown on Sundays, in view of the relaxations been provided since Monday. The exemptions will apply only in non-containment zones. With places of worship reopening partly since June 9, devotees moving to or back from such places are exempt from the Sunday shutdown.

Read | Revised Covid treatment protocol includes remdesivir, lists loss of smell as symptom of disease

The Maharashtra government has approved the use of homeopathy medicine “Arsenic Album 30” for the general population as a prophylactic and an immunity booster against the disease. Apart from this, the state government has also set up a task force and has come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines like Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 as well as sesame oil, as measures against Covid-19.

Epidemiologists, both within the government and outside, say the crucial metric that helps decipher both the course of the pandemic as well as the success of the government in tackling Covid-19 is the death toll. Therefore, it is the death toll that should be the point of focus right now. At 2.86 per cent, India’s death rate from Covid is far lower than the international experience.

However, areas previously unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic are reporting rapid rise in the infections in the country.

