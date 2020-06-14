Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 3-lakh mark, PM Modi holds meeting to assess Covid-19 situation

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,329 recovered cases and 8,884 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and government officials to review India’s response to the pandemic.
The Prime Minister will hold another round of video-conference with chief ministers from across states next week on June 16 and 17. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Coronavirus cases have been rising in the national capital over the past few days, with 2,134 cases being reported on Saturday. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 38,958.
India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that India has taken the longest to surpass the 3-lakh caseload among the top four worst-affected nations. India has taken 134 days to reach 3 lakh cases ever since the first infection was reported on January 30. This is in comparison with the US, which was the fastest to reach the 3-lakh figure in 73 days, while Brazil and Russia took 85 and 109 days respectively.
Around 7,713,571 people have been infected with coronavirus across the world and at least 427,578 have died, as per John Hopkins University data.
An AIADMK MLA on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, making him the second legislator from the state to test positive after the late DMK MLA J Anbazhagan.
K Palani, AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, had a fever and was admitted to Miot Hospital in Chennai, where he later tested positive for COVID-19. The family members of the MLA have also been tested.
Meanwhile, according to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) official Covid-19 website, 360 streets have been marked as containment zones in Chennai as of June 12. Read more Tamil Nadu Covid-19 updates