Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 3-lakh mark, PM Modi holds meeting to assess Covid-19 situation

In the beginning of May, when the country was entering the third phase of the lockdown, the colour-coded classification set by the central government put almost all of Northeast entirely in the green zone, reflecting only a handful of reported cases: 43 in Assam, 12 in Meghalaya, 2 in Manipur, 2 in Tripura, 1 in Mizoram, 1 in Arunachal Pradesh and none in Nagaland.

Cut to June, the region accounts for more than 5,000 cases — with Assam taking the lead, followed by Tripura, with Manipur not far behind. A significant chunk of this surge can be traced entirely to returnees, or those who have come back to their home states after the opening up of inter-state borders on May 17. While Assam has reported cases since April 1 and is now the most affected state with its current tally at 3,693 (2,098 active), the other states, too, are witnessing a considerable rise every day.

Kerala has decided to allow some exemptions in its complete clampdown on Sundays, in view of the relaxations been provided since Monday. The exemptions will apply only in non-containment zones. With places of worship reopening partly since June 9, devotees moving to or back from such places are exempt from the Sunday shutdown.

The Maharashtra government has approved the use of homeopathy medicine “Arsenic Album 30” for the general population as a prophylactic and an immunity booster against the disease. Apart from this, the state government has also set up a task force and has come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines like Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 as well as sesame oil, as measures against Covid-19.

Epidemiologists, both within the government and outside, say the crucial metric that helps decipher both the course of the pandemic as well as the success of the government in tackling Covid-19 is the death toll. Therefore, it is the death toll that should be the point of focus right now. At 2.86 per cent, India’s death rate from Covid is far lower than the international experience.

However, areas previously unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic are reporting rapid rise in the infections in the country.