Chennai, Delhi returnees to undergo 3-day institutional quarantine in Karnataka

In view of the increasing numbers of cases among the returnees from Chennai and Delhi, the Karnataka Government on Monday revised its policy of quarantining interstate travellers by imposing a three-day institutional quarantine for those coming in from those two states followed by 11 days of home isolation.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the decision after a meeting on Covid-19 with ministers and officials. The state had earlier announced a seven-day institutional quarantine for those returning from Maharashtra. However, there was no mandatory institutional quarantine for asymptomatic people returning to Karnataka from other states.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa said, “Those coming from Maharashtra are subjected to seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine, while those coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to go for three days of institutional quarantine and eleven days of home quarantine. This decision is taken after spurt in the number of cases in these states.”

Karnataka has 4,386 cases among people who have returned from Maharashtra while 1,340 were contacts of existing patients. A total of 216 cases have been imported to the state from other countries, 87 from New Delhi, 67 from Tamil Nadu and 62 from Gujarat.

Yediyurappa also said that there were indications that the COVID-19 infections were expected to increase in the coming days and requested the people to take all precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing masks in public places.

The Karnataka government is also set to organise a ‘mask day’ on Thursday where a group of film actors and sports personalities will come together at Ambedkar Bhavan near Vidhana Soudha to spread awareness about the need to wear masks.

Karnataka reported 213 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,213. It includes 88 deaths and 4,135 discharges.

