Covid-19: India reports 3,545 new cases; active cases drop to 19,688

India reported 3,545 new Covid-19 infections in a day, taking the total caseload to 4,30,94,938, while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases presently comprise 0.05 per cent of total infections, while the national covid recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. With 27 more patients succumbing to the deadly disease, the death toll has climbed to 5,24,002.

‘Science doesn’t lie, Modi does’: Rahul Gandhi on WHO excess deaths reportA

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report that claimed Covid-19 deaths in India were heavily underreported, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said “science doesn’t lie. Modi does.”

“47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt,” the Congress leader tweeted this morning. “Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation.”

FDA restricts J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

The US’ Food and Drug Administration has strictly limited who can receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine due to the risk of rare but serious blood clots.

The FDA has said that the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine, the Associated Press reported. US authorities have been urging people to get Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of the J&J vaccine.

Shanghai says Covid infections on downward trend for 2 weeks

Shanghai mayor Qu Qing has said that Covid-19 infections in the city have been dropping consistently for the last two weeks, Reuters reported. “Currently, our city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control,” he told a news conference.

Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier.