India records 13,166 new Covid-19 cases, active count dips

India reported 13,166 new Covid-19 cases and 302 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday. The active count dipped from 1.48 lakh to 1.34 lakh (1,34,235), accounting for 0.31 per cent of the overall cases.

While the daily positivity rate showed a marginal increase from Thursday’s 1.22 per cent to 1.28 per cent on Friday, the weekly positivity rate has come down from 1.60 per cent to 1.48 per cent.

The country recorded 26,988 recoveries, data provided by the Union Health Ministry showed. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 per cent.

Cases have been declining across cities. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 119 new cases of Covid-19 and one death, with a recovery rate of 98 per cent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close down the Covid-19 jumbo treatment centres at Dahisar, NESCO in Goregaon, Mulund and Kanjur Marg in view of the falling cases.

In Delhi, 556 Covid cases and six deaths due to the infection, were reported Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. The city has a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, significantly down from the 30.6 per cent recorded on January 14.

Chennai, meanwhile, reported 144 cases, with an overall decline in cases across Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru recorded 353 new cases 14 related deaths and Kolkata logged 50 new cases.

The Union Health Ministry has also said that more than 28 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm Thursday. Of these, over 1.3 lakh were precautionary third doses provided to priority groups.