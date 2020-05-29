Covid-19 cases surge in Bihar, but morbidity rate stays low

Of 3,106 cases reported till May 27, 1,050 patients have been discharged. Till date, 15 Covid-19 patients have died. But 11 of them were cases of malignancy and one had acute renal complications. (File Photo) Of 3,106 cases reported till May 27, 1,050 patients have been discharged. Till date, 15 Covid-19 patients have died. But 11 of them were cases of malignancy and one had acute renal complications. (File Photo)

Bihar has been seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight, but is not pressing the panic button just yet—very few patients are being admitted to intensive care or require ventilator support. In almost all districts of the state, there is hardly any patient admitted to Level II hospitals, where moderate Covid-19 patients with symptoms of pneumonia have to be treated.

Of 3,106 cases reported till May 27, 1,050 patients have been discharged. Till date, 15 Covid-19 patients have died. But 11 of them were cases of malignancy and one had acute renal complications.

Three dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the state—Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Patna, Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital, Gaya, and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur, have less than 150 patients at present. None of these patients is critical.

NMCH, Patna, Principal VK Gupta told The Indian Express: “Our recovery rate is among the best in the country. We have admitted 209 Covid-19 patients so far. At present, we have only 38 patients and none of them is critical. Of five Covid-19 deaths reported at NMCH, four were advanced case of malignancy.” He said most cases were “management cases” in which patients are given symptomatic treatment.

Bihar has tested 70,275 samples so far. Of 3,106 cases, 2,168 are of returning migrants.

Leading epidemiologist and former principal of CMC Vellore, Jayaprakash Muliyil, told The Indian Express: “Lower morbidity in Bihar or elsewhere is an early trend. It could be due to better resistance among patients of age group (less than 50 years). But we must not conclude anything”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.