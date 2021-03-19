Night curfew, ban on gatherings and more: How states are stepping up amid renewed Covid surge

People queue up to get Covid-19 tests done at Naidu hospital in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

As India stares at a possible second Covid-19 wave with cases rising across the country, several state governments have brought in restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

While Maharashtra has ordered theatres, auditoriums and offices to take in only 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to shut malls and multiplexes on weekends. Similarly, Punjab has banned social gatherings in 11 worst-hit districts of the state and closed educational institutions, other than medical and nursing colleges, till March 31.

Maharashtra

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 25,883 new cases of coronavirus infections, its highest single-day count since the start of the pandemic. Following this, all private offices, except ones related to health and other essential services, were ordered to function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31. The state government also banned religious, social, political and cultural gatherings at drama halls and auditoriums.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to shut malls and multiplexes on weekends after the civic body increased the curfew in the city by one hour from 9 pm to 6 am. In Surat, too, which recorded 324 new cases in the last 24 hours, the curfew time was extended from 9 pm to 6 am.

Punjab

Taking a similar stance, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday, including closing all educational institutions till the month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities. In 11 worst-hit districts of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to keep social activity in their homes to a bare minimum for the next two weeks to break the chain of transmission. “Not more than 10 visitors should be entertained in homes,” he urged while chairing a meeting of the Covid task force.

Karnataka

With Bengaluru, too, recording a spike in coronavirus cases, local civic body — Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike — is likely to recommend to the Karnataka government to close gyms, swimming pools, community halls in apartments, and open-air gyms in parks. “We will recommend closure of gyms, swimming pools and party or community halls in apartments in the city, besides closure of open-air gyms in all BBMP parks,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Friday.