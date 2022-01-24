India logs over 3.06 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate sees an uptick

India recorded 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases and 439 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. While daily cases are fewer than those logged on Sunday when there were more than 3.33 lakh infections, the daily positivity rate climbed to 20.75 per cent. The weekly positivity rate also climbed from 16.87 per cent to 17.03 per cent on Monday.

The health ministry’s data also showed India’s active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335—the highest in over eight months.

While the ministry has not updated data related to the Omicron cases recorded in the country over the weekend, a total of 10,050 cases of the new variant were detected till 8 am on Saturday.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have recorded a dip in Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported 9,197 Covid-19 cases Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent—down from the previous day’s 16.36 per cent. Mumbai saw 2,550 fresh Covid-19 cases, registering a decline from 3,568 infections recorded the day before. Pune’s new cases also fell to 13,726 from 16,362 a day ago.

Kerala, however, continued to record a daily tally of over 45,000 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday. With 45,449 new cases, the total number of affected people in the state stood at 56,20,151.

The cases in Tamil Nadu, too, saw a rise with 30,580 new infections on Sunday. Whereas, 40 people in the state succumbed to the virus. In Karnataka, the daily cases breached the 50,000-mark for the second time on Sunday, with the state adding 50,210 new cases and 19 deaths.

The poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh reported 19 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 13,830 new cases. Goa logged 1,582 fresh cases and eight people succumbed to the coronavirus disease. Punjab, meanwhile, saw 5,664 fresh cases and 30 deaths.