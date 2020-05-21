COVID-19: Cases linked to Chennai’s Koyambedu on rise in Andhra

Chittoor, the worst affected district in Andhra Pradesh, has reported 74 Covid-19 cases related to the area. (File Photo) Chittoor, the worst affected district in Andhra Pradesh, has reported 74 Covid-19 cases related to the area. (File Photo)

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh linked to Chennai’s Koyambedu market, an infection hub, has become a major concern for health officials. Such cases have made up a considerable chunk of the new ones reported in Andhra Pradesh since May 12.

Ten of 68 new cases reported in the state on Wednesday were linked to the sprawling market, which has become notorious for its role in the spread of the coronavirus. With this, the number of such cases has gone up to 155.

“About 40 of them are returnees from Koyambedu and the rest are their primary and secondary contacts. The returnees are all vegetable and flowers wholesale dealers who purchase from farmers in Andhra Pradesh and sell it at the Koyambedu market,’’ said Dr M Penchuliah, Chittoor District Medical Officer.

With the cases rising, over 22,000 tests have been conducted in Chittoor, while officials struggle to trace primary and secondary contacts.

Such cases have been reported from Chittoor, Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Visakhapatnam districts.

