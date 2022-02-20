India reports 19,968 new Covid-19 cases, 673 deaths

India reported 19,968 new Covid-19 cases and 673 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Sunday. The daily cases are down from Saturday’s 22,270, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed.

The daily positivity rate in the country also saw a dip from 2.07 per cent to 1.68 per cent on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate, too, saw a marginal decrease from 2.76 per cent to 2.27 per cent.

With 48,847 patients recovering from the disease, the active cases stood at 29,552 taking the total active caseload to 2,24,187, accounting for 0.52 per cent of total cases. India’s recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent.

A total of 75.93 crore tests have been conducted so far, with 11,87,766 tests taken in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Saturday reported 635 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.13 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with 201 new cases being reported. Chennai recorded a marginal decline, seeing 238 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Also, a total of 175.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, data from the health ministry showed.