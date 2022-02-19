With 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, India’s daily positivity rate dips

India reported 22,270 new Covid-19 cases and 325 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Saturday. The daily cases are down from Friday’s 25,920, data provided by the Union Ministry of Health showed.

The daily positivity rate in the country also saw a dip from 2.07 per cent to 1.80 per cent on Saturday. The weekly positivity rate, too, saw a marginal decrease from 2.76 per cent to 2.50 per cent.

Currently, India’s active caseload stands at 2,53,739, accounting for 0.59 per cent of total cases. The recovery rate, meanwhile, is at 98.21 per cent.

Delhi on Friday reported 607 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 1.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Mumbai recorded 202 new cases and one death. Bengaluru Urban district reported 705 infections and 9 deaths. Chennai recorded a marginal decline, seeing 262 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, more than 32 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, Friday. Of these, over 1.26 lakh jabs were administered to priority groups as precautionary doses.