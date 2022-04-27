Covid-19: India records 2,927 new infections; PM Modi says vaccinating children priority

India recorded 2,927 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Wednesday, data shared by the Union Ministry of Health showed. The daily cases are slightly up from Tuesday’s 2,483. The total number of active cases also climbed to 16,279 from 15,636. The country registered 32 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday told chief ministers of several states that administering vaccines to every eligible child at the earliest was a priority while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, which was attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Bhagel and others, PM Modi stated, “Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert.”

After six days of Covid-19 infections in the national capital remaining stagnant at around 1,000, the numbers increased slightly to 1,204 as per Tuesday’s health bulletin. The increase could be owing to more number of tests conducted as the positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested that return positive, remained at 4.64 per cent.

Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 test at the Girls College after two cases were reported, in Lucknow, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 test at the Girls College after two cases were reported, in Lucknow, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Paving the way for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged below 12 years, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 6-12 years old and Biological E’s Corbevax for the 5-12 age group.

The final decision will be taken by the government’s expert body on Covid-19 vaccination, health ministry sources said. Currently, India is only administering Covid-19 vaccines to those above 12 years — Corbevax for 12-14 years and Covaxin for 15-18 years.

China: Beijing sees mass testing amid surge in cases, Shanghai reels under lockdown

China’s two major cities are reeling under the surge of coronavirus cases. Beijing Wednesday began a second round of mass testing, news agency Reuters reported. Authorities are focused on early mass testing, while Shanghai, which is currently under strict lockdown, had waited for a month to start testing the residents.

Residents line up for Covid testing outside a hotel in the Haidian district on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Beijing. (AP) Residents line up for Covid testing outside a hotel in the Haidian district on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Beijing. (AP)

Over 3.5 million residents of Beijing’s Chaoyang district were screened on Monday, who will now be retested on Wednesday. Other 16 million residents of various districts, who were tested on Tuesday, will be screened on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the month-long lockdown has led to frustration among the residents, as the city continues to see nearly 12,000 asymptomatic daily cases and over 1,600 symptomatic infections.