Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh in Punjab

Punjab breached the one lakh mark of Covid infections with 1,498 new cases driving up the total tally in the state to 1,01,341 on Tuesday.

In a silver lining, however, the new single day cases of infections in last 14 days for the first time were below 2,000 mark on Tuesday. From September 9, the new cases of infection in a single day had been above 2,000 till Monday. The subsequent days will, however, determine whether the dip in new cases was actually indicating that Punjab was on way to contain the infection or it was an odd day with lesser number of new infections reported.

The count of Covid deaths neared 3,000 mark in the state with 66 more deaths taking the total count to 2,926 in the state.

The districts which reported Covid deaths were Jalandhar (11), Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala (9 each), Gurdaspur (6), Bathinda, Ferozepur and Ropar (3 each), Moga and Mohali ( 2 each) and Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran (1 each).

The districts which reported new cases of infections included Amritsar (257), Mohali (227), Patiala (127), Ludhiana (115) and Gurdaspur (93).

Nine policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive.

An assistant sub-inspector from teargas team police lines, a senior constable from Sanjh Kendra Shimlapuri, a constable posted as a guard with one of the DCPs, a constable from traffic police, an ASI posted as guard at residence of Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a head constable posted as Malkhana guard, a home guard from Control Room, an ASI from Sadar police station and an ASI from Special branch CP office, tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (677), followed by Jalandhar (334), Amritsar (315), Patiala (295), Mohali (149), Sangrur (130), Kapurthala (122), Hoshiarpur (120), Gurdaspur (112) and Bathinda (91).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (16,399), followed by Jalandhar (11,646), Patiala (10,642), Mohali (9,138), Amritsar (8,682). Gurdaspur (5,180), Bathinda (5,112), Hoshiarpur (3,858), Ferozepur (3,429) and Sangrur (3,274).

There are 21,288 active cases of infection in the State, 565 on oxygen support and 65 on ventilator support. 77,127 patients have been discharged.

