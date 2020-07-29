Covid-19: Andhra reports over 10,000 cases in single day

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (PTI) At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (PTI)

For the first time, the number of positive Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh in a single day with the state recording 10,093 cases Wednesday.. The state also conducted a record 70,584 tests in the last 24 hours. Sixty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the total toll to 1,213 in the state.

Out of the 10,093 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, East Godavari recorded the highest — 1,676 cases — followed by Anantapur with 1,371 cases and Guntur with 1,124 cases and Kurnool reported 1,091 cases. Visakhapatnam recorded 841 cases and Chitoor 819 cases.

The state has so far conducted 18,200,09 tests and the total positive cases are 1,20,390 with a 6.61 positivity rate. Officials said the state is using a combination of Rapid Antigen tests, Viral Diseases Diagnostic Labs tests, Trunat, and Naco tests. While 63,771 are active cases, 55,406 have taken treatment and have been discharged.

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, the state government has warned hospitals that any person with symptoms has to be admitted within 30 minutes to Covid-designated government or private hospitals, failing which action would be initiated against them.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy issued the instructions through a video conference with district collectors who will also be held responsible if a patient is made to wait for more than 30 minutes. “The district collectors should have information on availability on all kinds of beds in covid hospitals and should ensure that a patient does not have to wait more than 30 minutes for the treatment to start. Do not spare any expense,” the CM told the DCs.

Officials stated that so far around 32,000 beds were made available in 128 district COVID hospitals, 8,000 beds in state COVID hospitals and patients would be admitted in either on the basis of their condition. The Chief Minister also asked to stock Remdesivir drug in state COVID hospitals for emergencies. In the next six months, around 17,000 doctors and staff will be recruited to treat COVID patients.

Officials will also start an awareness campaign among the public to ensure infected patients are not discriminated against.

As family members and relatives are wary of cremating or burying bodies, officials have announced that the government will perform the last rites of the deceased if nobody comes forward.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.