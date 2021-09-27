Covid-19: Active cases in India below 3 lakh for first time in six months, 55% in Kerala

After a gap of more than six months, the number of active cases of Covid-19 infections in India has fallen below three lakh (2,94,497). At the peak of the second wave in May, this number had risen to as high as 37.45 lakh.

This number has been falling steadily since the middle of May, except for brief periods when Kerala reported an unusually high number of cases. About 55 per cent of all the active cases in the country, or more than 1.63 lakh, is in Kerala right now. After Kerala, Maharashtra has the highest active cases, at around 37,000.

The current state of the pandemic has started to resemble the situation that prevailed in the middle of February, just before the advent of the second wave. Just like that period, over 20 states are reporting less than 100 cases every day, and about ten of them are finding less than ten new cases. Even at that time, more than half of the cases were coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This time, though, the dominance of Kerala has been even greater.

However, at that time, the total number of active cases had dipped to as low as 1.35 lakh. The daily case count had also fallen in the range of 12,000 to 15,000. In the current phase, the daily case count is yet to go below 25,000. On Sunday, 26,041 new cases were discovered across the country, of which 15,951 came from Kerala alone. Maharashtra contributed another 3,200 cases.

In three states – Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand – and three union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh, the active cases have gone below 100.

On Sunday, 18 states and union territories reported zero Covid-related deaths. Such a trend has been continuing for more than a week now. The national daily death count, however, is still over 200, with Kerala accounting for almost 60 per cent of the reported deaths.

A surprise surge is being witnessed in Mizoram in the meanwhile. A state with a total population of just about 12 lakh, Mizoram has been figuring amongst the top five contributors for over a week now, reporting over 1,500 cases on an average. The active case count in the state has risen to almost 16,000, the fourth highest in the country, after Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu (17,285).