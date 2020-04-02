COVID-19 a reminder of interconnected world, need for global response: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic is a “reminder to us of the interconnected nature of our world today and the need therefore to adopt a truly global response to it”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Modi said that he looks forward to working with Li to “further deepen and strengthen our closer developmental partnership and take it to even greater heights in the years to come”.

This was part of the Indian leadership’s message to the Chinese leadership, as both sides exchanged messages of felicitation between the Presidents, Prime Ministers and External Affairs Ministers on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China on April 1.

In his letter to China’s President Xi Jinping, President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed warm greetings, felicitations and good wishes to China’s government and its people. He observed that the two sides have made “considerable progress, especially in the last few years in enhancing our bilateral engagement in a number of areas, including political, economic and people-to-people ties.”

His Chinese counterpart noted in his message that China-India relations have travelled a “remarkable journey” in the last seven decades. Xi said, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy: “I place great importance on this partnership and am ready to work with President Kovind to take it to a new level. A stronger China-India relationship will bring more benefits to our two countries and peoples and contribute more positive energy to Asia and the world at large.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his letter to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the two sides have been “unable to carry out the various activities that had been planned to celebrate this historic anniversary”.

