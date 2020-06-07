Covid-19: 71 test positive in Goa, most from containment zone

Of the tested samples, 62 cases continue to be from Mangor Hill, a key containment zone in south Goa, and the rest were from travellers to the state. (Representational) Of the tested samples, 62 cases continue to be from Mangor Hill, a key containment zone in south Goa, and the rest were from travellers to the state. (Representational)

Goa on Saturday recorded its highest number of cases in a day, with 71 test results showing positive, and the active case count rising to 202.

Of the tested samples, 62 cases continue to be from Mangor Hill, a key containment zone in south Goa, and the rest were from travellers to the state. According to the daily government bulletin, three of them travelled by flight from New Delhi, three by train, three by road from Maharashtra and two by road from Karnataka. All patients have been admitted to ESI Hospital and are stable.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane appealed to citizens to remain calm, assuring them that positive cases are all from the containment zone due to local transmission and not due to “community transmission”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd