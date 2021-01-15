scorecardresearch
Covid-19: 26 cases recorded in Panchkula

The district has 200 active cases, and as many as 9,936 people have been cured, while 145 have succumbed to the virus.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula | January 15, 2021 4:09:22 am
The district has conducted 149,308 tests as yet, out of which 489 were conducted on Thursday. (Representational)

A total of 26 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday, out of which 17 were added to the district tally, while the remaining were added to the outsiders count.

A total of 10,281 positive cases have been reported in the district, with an added 3,239 persons from other districts testing positive as well.

The district has conducted 149,308 tests as yet, out of which 489 were conducted on Thursday.

