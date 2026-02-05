Coveted position now out of reach, Bihar Revenue Service officers in faceoff with govt amid digitisation drive

Over 1,000 Circle Officers (COs) and Revenue Officers (ROs) in Bihar have been on strike since February 2 over the state government’s move to create a new cadre at the sub-division level, and thus denying them promotion to Deputy Collector (Land Reforms), which used to be the topmost position that can be achieved by Bihar Revenue Service (BRS) officers.

The state cabinet on January 29 gave its nod to the creation of the post of Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer (SRO), which is not a magisterial position. Under the new rule, a BRS official who joins as a Revenue Officer and later becomes a Circle Officer can now get promoted to SRO, but not Deputy Collector (Land Reforms) as was earlier possible.

Several COs said that if the government did not withdraw its decision, it would demotivate COs and lead to massive corruption, and that no CO would opt for promotion to the “perfunctory” post of SROs.

While the strike has impacted the ongoing statewide land survey and digitisation of land records, the state government has asked striking COs to return their government vehicles and laptops, and made it clear that striking officials would not get their salary for the days on which they were absent from work, under a “no work, no pay” policy.

Bihar has 534 blocks, and each block has a CO and an RO.

The tension between the state government and BRS officials began during the online land survey, when Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha openly reprimanded several COs during a hearing on public grievances that included allegations of corruption against officers.

However, the immediate trigger for COs and ROs going on strike was the state Cabinet giving its nod for the creation of SROs. This meant that BRS officers would now not get promoted to Deputy Collector (Land Reforms). Only Bihar Administrative Service officers will now hold that position.

Bihar Revenue Service Association (BIRSA) president Anand Kumar, in a representation to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department’s principal secretary, CK Anil, on February 1, wrote: “…We were of the opinion that the state government would respect judicial orders (on not tampering with existing promotion structure). But on the contrary, the Cabinet approved SRO position… This decision has greatly demotivated the BRS cadre.”

A CO told The Indian Express: “It is true that COs hold a much-maligned position. It is also true that some of us might well be engaging in corrupt practices. But the fact remains that a CO works for 16-18 hours a day to be able to deal with the mammoth task of digitising land records. We are not asking for anything. We want protection of per service rules. It would be an injustice to us if a Bihar Administrative Service officer can become DCLR within one year of his/her job, while a BRS officer with 10 years-plus experience would be denied that position. BRS is a specialised service, and hence, only a BRS officer should become DCLR. Patna High Court also says as much.”

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, however, said: “The government had promised that a three-member committee would look into service matters. But they continue to be on strike… We have given them strong medicine. It might taste bitter, but it will work.” Sinha said the strike would not affect ongoing digitisation.