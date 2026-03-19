Covert ‘call centre’ busted in Srinagar cyber fraud crackdown; 7 held

Police said that “substantial incriminating evidence”, has been recovered from these devices, “clearly indicating a highly organised and technologically advanced criminal setup”. (Representational image/File)

In late night raids in Srinagar Wednesday, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police has claimed to have busted an ‘international cyber fraud racket’. At least seven people have been detained and several communication equipment seized.

After receiving technical inputs regarding the functioning of an alleged “covert call centre” engaged in fraudulent online activities targeting foreign and local nationals, the CIK-CID constituted specialised teams comprising technical experts and field operatives and carried out systematic surveillance, digital intelligence gathering and verification across multiple locations. After the initiation investigation, Police said that a key operational hub at the Industrial Area, Rangreth, Srinagar was identified.