Covaxin trials: AIIMS Delhi to begin participant vaccination by Saturday

Bharat Biotech is among several firms in India’s race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Another candidate developed by Zydus Cadila is undergoing phase I/II trials in Ahmedabad. (File) Bharat Biotech is among several firms in India’s race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Another candidate developed by Zydus Cadila is undergoing phase I/II trials in Ahmedabad. (File)

AIIMS in Delhi expects to begin vaccinating its first set of volunteers for the Covaxin trials by Saturday.

AIIMS Delhi is one of 12 sites conducting human trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“Screening has begun and recruitment has started. We have so far drawn samples from around 14 potential volunteers (to check whether they will be eligible for the trials)… we should get their results by tomorrow,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, the principal investigator in the trial. “We expect to start vaccinating the participants by Friday or Saturday,” he said. To start with, the facility will vaccine around 10 healthy participants.

AIIMS Delhi has heard back from around 2,000 potential volunteers.

Among the 12 sites, it is expected to account for the largest chunk of Covaxin trial participants. It aims to ultimately enroll 100 participants after the Data and Safety Monitoring Boards reviews early data from the 10 participants who will be given the inactivated vaccine.

