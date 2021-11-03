scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months

"This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO," Bharat Biotech said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 4:17:16 pm
A health worker prepares to administer the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine at the Kolkata press club. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

“The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The shelf life extension has been communicated to “our stakeholders,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement