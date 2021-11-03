Covaxin gets shelf life extension up to 12 months

Updated: November 3, 2021 4:17:16 pm
Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture.
“The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
#COVAXIN #COVID19 #BharatBiotech pic.twitter.com/9oPnYnlgtC
— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 3, 2021
The shelf life extension has been communicated to “our stakeholders,” it added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-