Covaxin: Here’s a list of countries that have approved the Bharat Biotech vaccine

Australia Monday recognised India’s Covaxin for the purpose of travel to the country as it eased curbs on international travel, adding to the list of many other nations which have given their nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

However, as the vaccine is yet to receive a clearance from the World Health Organisation, Indians who have taken Covaxin miss out on travelling to countries like the UK, USA among others. However, despite the delay in approval from WHO, European Union, and the US, there are countries that have recognised it.

Here is a list of countries that have approved Covaxin:

Australia: This became the latest country to give its nod to the Indian vaccine. “Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be ‘recognised’ for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status. This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV,” a media release from the Australian government said.

Today, the TGA determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be ‘recognised’ for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status.

Read more: https://t.co/fpQvr7FQhW pic.twitter.com/YLqIAglMQX — TGA Australia (@TGAgovau) November 1, 2021

Mauritius: Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin can travel to Mauritius, but only after 14 days of the second dose. Travellers should also have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result obtained 3-7 days before departing from India.

Oman: Indians who have taken Covaxin won’t be required to serve the 14-day quarantine any more. The country has also approved Covaxin. According to the Indian embassy in Oman, “All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine.” Previously, Indian travellers who had taken Covishield were only permitted to travel without quarantine to Oman.

Philippines: Travellers who are planning to go to the Philippines need to be vaccinated at least after 14 days of taking the single or double shot of the Covaxin.

Nepal: The rules to travel to Nepal for Covaxin beneficiaries are also the same as the Philippines. Indian citizens need to show the Covid-19 vaccine certificate and the last dose of the vaccine must have been taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

Mexico: Cofepris, the country’s health regulator, has authorised the emergency use of Covaxin. In case, citizens show symptoms of coronavirus infection then they will undergo quarantine.

Iran: This is another country where Indians who have been inoculated with Covaxin can visit. The person needs to undergo quarantine for 14 days if RT-PCR test reports are not with them.

Sri Lanka: India’s neighbour accepts both Covaxin and Covishield. However, unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Greece: Indians arriving in Greece need to show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate, a negative RT-PCR report of less than 72 hours, or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. People do not need to quarantine unless Covid symptoms are observed on arrival.

Estonia: Indian citizens who have taken Covaxin will be allowed to skip the testing and quarantine mandates. It was one of the first countries to recognise Covaxin.

Zimbabwe: Indian travellers need to show negative proof of valid RT-PCR test results. Besides, both Covishield and Covaxin are approved by the African nation.