DCGI grants restricted emergency use nod to Covaxin for kids aged 6-12

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Tuesday granted restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between the age group of 6-12 years.

Apart from this, the drug regulator approved two more vaccines. Corbevax has been granted EUA for the age group 5-12 years and Zydus Cadila’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for adults.

On December 25, less than a year after India rolled out one of the world’s largest adult Covid-19 vaccination drives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years. The decision came in the backdrop of rising cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across various pockets in the country, and schools and colleges re-opening in a phased manner.

From March 27, kids in the 12-14 age bracket were able to get their Covid-19 vaccines as the Centre decided to expand its inoculation drive.