Covaxin human trials begin in Rohtak PGIMS

The human trials of Bharat Biotech and ICMR’s coronavirus candidate vaccine commenced at Rohtak’s PGIMS Friday. The state, meanwhile, witnessed its highest single-day number of coronavirus positive patients by adding 795 new patients and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, Haryana’s total Covid count has reached 24,797 and death toll stands at 327. The total number of active Covid-19 patients in the state on Friday evening were 5,752. There were 76 critical patients out of which 59 were on oxygen support, while 17 patients were on ventilator.

Also on Friday, samples of Haryana’s Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and another state minister Anoop Dhanak’s were taken. Dushyant’s personal secretary had recently tested positive. Besides the two ministers, samples of another 63 persons who had come in their contact in the last few days were also taken. Dushyant’s official residence has now been sealed.

Talking about human trials in Rohtak’s PGIMS, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet: “Human trial with corona vaccine (Covaxin) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well.” The human trials of Covaxin have also commenced at AIIMS, Patna.

Vij added, “More volunteers will be subjected to this vaccine in the coming days. It is a matter of honour that Rohtak’s PGIMS figured among the institutes selected for conducting human trials of this vaccine candidate”.

Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) July 17, 2020

PGIMS, Rohtak is among the 12 locations across the country that have been selected to execute clinical trials of the indigenous vaccine. Rohtak PGIMS officials said that 22 volunteers have already completed the process of screening for their medical history. In Rohtak’s PGIMS, the sample size for Phase 1 human clinical trials will be eight to 10 subjects.

Covaxin is one of the two Indian vaccine candidates that have received the Drug Controller General of India’s nod to proceed with the Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials.

Rewari reports 156 new cases

Meanwhile on Friday, Gurgaon reported 133 new cases, Faridabad (160), and Rewari district witnessed its biggest single-day spike by adding 156 new patients in the last 24 hours. While Sonipat added 69 new patients, Bhiwani (10), Karnal (24), Jhajjar (25), Palwal (12), Mahendragarh (57), Hisar (39), Panipat (15), Nuh (43), Kurukshetra (9), Sirsa (10), Panchkula (26), Yamunanagar (6) and Kaithal (1).

With five deaths in last 24 hours, including two each in Gurgaon and Nuh and one in Palwal, the total death toll in the state due to Covid reached 327.

Campaign to encourage mask use

CM Manohar Lal Khattar Friday also directed officers to start a special campaign to motivate people to wear face masks due to the increased risk of Covid-19 during Unlock-2.

“Traffic intersections, vehicles of the Department of Urban Local Bodies and publicity vehicles of Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages should also be used to spread awareness,” Khattar said while presiding over a meeting of crisis management group of various departments to combat Covid-19.

Lockdown rethink

A discussion on re-imposing lockdown in worst-affected areas in Haryana on the lines of states like Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra was also held. However, the officers apprised the CM that other than Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Rewari districts, position of corona-positive patients is stable in remaining districts of Haryana.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora, said, “The average corona positive rate in Haryana is 5.9 per cent, while it is 7.6 per cent in the country. Similarly, the recovery rate of corona patients is above 75 per cent in Haryana, while it is 63 per cent in the country. Similarly, mortality rate is 1.34 per cent. The number of corona active patients is 5,594 and 20 patients are on ventilator. Apart from this, the testing rate per day has also been improved. In Gurgaon, 2,400 tests are being conducted, while in Sonipat and Faridabad 880 each and in Ambala 472 tests are being conducted on a daily basis. In all, around 9,110 tests are being conducted every day in Haryana. We will soon be increasing this to 12,000 tests per day. The facility of mobile testing will also be provided, soon.”

Khattar also instructed officers to provide free ambulance facility for travel to patients who have to come for testing after being quarantined or after testing positive.

“Haryana has also recently received 100 ventilators from Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bangalore. The new ventilators will be distributed in the state’s medical colleges and hospitals. In addition, plasma banks are also being opened in Panchkula, Rohtak, Gurgaon. People are also being encouraged to donate plasma. Similarly, kits to boost immunity are also being distributed by the AYUSH Department,” a government spokesperson said.

At present 60 buses of Haryana Roadways are plying to Rajasthan and 40 buses to Uttar Pradesh. The number of passengers travelling in Haryana Roadways buses on July 1 was 60,000 per day, which has now reached a figure of one lakh. Likewise, during Covid-19, 4,43,000 workers were sent to their home states through special trains and buses”, the spokesperson added. “The number of electric crematoriums in the cities are being increased and work has been allocated for setting up 15 such crematoriums,” the spokesperson said.

Vidhan Sabha session next month

Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s upcoming Monsoon Session is likely to take place in the Vidhan Sabha’s complex, next month. Government officials said that several MLAs had raised objections on the proposal to hold session of Vidhan Sabha’s proceedings, online. Thus, there were chances that the Vidhan Sabha’s session will be held in the Vidhan Sabha’s complex, the date of which will be finalised in the next Cabinet meeting. The Business Advisory Committee will subsequently decide on the duration of the session. However, seating arrangement of 90 MLAs including Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Vidhan Sabha staff would be totally changed this time. Officials added that there was a possibility that certain MLAs will be accommodated in the officers’ and visitors’ galleries to ensure social distancing norms.

