Covaxin gets emergency use nod for children of age 12-18

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will become the second candidate that could be likely administered for children aged above 12 years. (File)

The Indian drug regulator has granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the age group of 12-18 years, health ministry officials confirmed.

With Friday’s approval, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will become the second candidate that could be likely administered for children aged above 12 years after the government takes a final decision to roll out Covid-19 vaccination for children.

On October 12, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC), had recommended the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to grant an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the age group of 2-18 years. However, the EUA has been granted for 12-18 years. In India, the drug regulator has also approved Zydus Cadila’s DNA Covid-19 vaccine only for children aged above 12 years.