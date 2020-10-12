Chhattisgarh: Cousins killed by family for wanting to marry each other

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were allegedly killed by their family members on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were allegedly killed by their family members on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. The duo were cousins and wanted to get married against the wishes of the family.

Srihari (21) and Aishwarya (20), residents of Durg district, 40 km from the state capital were allegedly poisoned by their uncle and brother on Saturday. According to Durg IG Vivekanand Sinha, the police received information on Sunday noon, about their bodies being burnt.

“They were children of two brothers who wanted to get married. They had eloped in September when the family reported both of them missing,” Sinha said.

The couple were traced to Chennai and were brought back on October 7. “Since both were adults, we had followed due process,” he added.

However, according to the neighbors of the family, there was a lot of internal disquiet in the family since their return.

The woman’s brother Charan Koppal and the couple’s uncle K Ramu have been arrested by the Durg police for allegedly murdering and setting their bodies on fire. “We found burnt bodies of the couple from near the bank of Shivnath river on Sunday. After interrogation, the two men have confessed to the crime. Both have been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said a senior officer from Durg police.

He added, “A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 201 (disappearance of evidence and giving false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)”

According to police, the cousins were in love and wanted to marry each other, which the family was against. “There are five brothers who all live in the same area. Srihari and Aishwarya were cousins as their fathers are brothers. The family was against the marriage as it went against their beliefs,” said an officer privy to the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.