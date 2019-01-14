Cousin, two others arrested for raping minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have arrested three persons for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl for nearly three years. One of the arrested persons and the main accused is the victim’s cousin, the son of her paternal aunt.

The incident came to light on December 24 when the victim narrated her ordeal to her family after one of the men accosted her outside her house, demanding sexual favours.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “In her statement, the girl alleged that she was raped by her cousin in 2015 after her drink was spiked by the accused who later shot a video and clicked nude photographs of her. The accused threatened to upload them online, blackmailed her and sexually exploited her. On several occasions, two of the accused’s friends also exploited her. She mentioned a fourth person who is absconding,” Police inspector K Laxman said.

Police officials said that the victim’s father had adopted the main accused, the son of his sister, when he was six-years-old. The accused allegedly raped the girl when she was 13. “The girl said that he often gave her pills which we assume were birth control tablets,” an official said.

The three were arrested on Sunday.