Courts have failed to check treachery committed on democracy: Cong

WITH UDDHAV Thackeray resigning as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, capping over a week-long political crisis, the Congress, which was a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Wednesday said it was a sad day for the state and India and argued that courts have failed to check the “treachery” committed on democracy.

“A sad day for democracy in Maharashtra and India. People’s mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation and crass political corruption,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Recalling the fall of Congress and opposition governments in several states and formation of governments by the BJP in some states despite not having numbers on its own, he said, “The conclusions are clear. Right of voters to choose a government has been trampled by political corruption (and) Tenth Schedule of Constitution- Anti Defection Law- is a dead letter now, observed in violation.”

Targeting the judiciary, he said the courts have failed to check the treachery committed on democracy.

“Salute to the MVA and its leaders for fighting the principled fight – for truth, for righteousness, for harmony, for progress and for the Constitution. Time to pause and think for every fellow Indian – Is this the India of our dreams? If not, let’s reclaim our country,” he said in a Twitter post.

The CPI(M) too hit out at the BJP.

“The big black blot on India’s democracy grows larger. Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and now Maharashtra. Gross and brazen misuse of state machinery, central agencies and massive money power accumulated through loot of national assets to capture governments,” said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. “At least now after this Maharashtra episode, the Supreme Court must hear challenges against election bonds. These bonds are legalisation of political corruption. The 21st tranche opens on July 1. The BJP has cornered the bulk of past tranches of Rs 10,000 crore.”