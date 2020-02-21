‘Courtesy visit’: Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

NEARLY THREE months after he was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be heading for his first official visit to Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Sources said Uddhav may also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting with the PM assumes significance as this will be the first one-on-one meeting between the two leaders after Sena and BJP broke their 30-year-old alliance and Uddhav formed the government with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed the meeting as a “courtesy visit”. In December 2018, Uddhav met Modi for the first time after becoming the CM when the former had come to Pune to attend the national conference of DGPs.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of some friction between Sena and allies Congress and NCP over Sena’s stand on National Population Register (NPR). “At the meeting, many issues, including CAA, NPR and NRC as well as financial assistance may be discussed,” said a Sena leader.

