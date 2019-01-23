Court to take up defamation plea by Ajit Doval’s son on January 30

A Delhi Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a defamation complaint filed by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval seeking action against ‘The Caravan’ magazine, among others, over an article and asked him to record his evidence in the complaint before summoning the accused on January 30.

Advertising

Besides the magazine, Doval has sought prosecution of the article’s writer, Kaushal Shroff, and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for using the article’s content to address a press conference “without verifying the facts”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Vivek Doval, a UK national, to bring his witnesses in the complaint so that their pre-summoning evidence are recorded. The court said: “Have heard on cognizance. Put up for evidence of the complainant (Vivek Doval) on January 30. Also bring your witnesses, so that we can concluded recording of their evidence on the same date”.

Besides Doval, who was present in court, his business partner Amit Sharma and friend Nikhil Kapoor will depose before court on January 30.

Advertising

The case relates to The Caravan’s January 16 article, “The D Companies”, which stated that “Ajit Doval’s sons run a web of companies including a Cayman Islands hedge fund even as father demands crackdown on tax havens”. On Monday, Caravan’s political editor Hartosh Singh Bal had said, “We have gone by facts and we have documents…”