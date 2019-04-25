Court to hear cheating case against Supreme Court ex-staffer on May 23

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned a man who has accused a former Supreme Court employee of cheating him of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of getting him a job.

Advertising

On May 23, the court will hear the police’s plea to cancel her bail in the cheating and criminal intimidation case.

The former apex court employee has accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Manish Khurana sought Jhajjar resident Naveen Kumar’s presence after Delhi Police’s Crime Branch sought cancellation of bail granted to the woman on March 12. According to the police, Kumar has claimed that he was threatened by the accused and her husband.

Advertising

As per law, an investigating agency moving any application, or seeking court order against any of the parties involved, has to inform both the complainant and the accused.

Appearing for the accused, advocate V K Ohri told the court that while they have received police’s application, the complainant has not been served a notice.

The court noted that the police moved an application for cancellation of her bail on the basis of Kumar’s statement to DCP, Crime Branch. “The complainant was ordered to be summoned. However, he was not served (notice). In the interest of justice, let him be served (a) notice to appear in court,” CMM Khurana said and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

During the hearing, Ohri also pleaded with the court to direct the police to release the cellphone and the CPU of her computer that the police have seized.

Opposing this, Investigating Officer Mukesh contended the seized articles need to be examined for investigation.

The judge noted, “The articles are required for investigation, so they can’t be ordered to be released at this stage. Hence the application moved on behalf of accused… is dismissed.”

At this, Ohri sought liberty to withdraw the application and file it afresh at an appropriate stage. The court replied the application “stands dismissed as withdrawn”.

An FIR for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy was lodged against the woman on March 3, on the basis of a complaint by Kumar at Tilak Marg Police Station in Central Delhi.

The accused was arrested on March 10, and sent to judicial custody by a city court. She was granted bail on March 12.

After Delhi Police’s Crime Branch took over the probe on March 14, the complainant addressed an application to the DCP, alleging that the accused, along with her associates, had threatened him.

The woman, who in a sworn affidavit has alleged that the CJI had allegedly sexually harassed her on two occasions, and that subsequently she and her family were allegedly victimised, has claimed that the case of cheating against her is “false and frivolous”.

Advertising

She also claimed after the FIR was registered, she and her husband were taken to the police station and subjected to “physical and verbal abuse”, allegations that police have denied.