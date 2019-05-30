Court to decide on Robert Vadra travel plea on June 3

Toggle Menu
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is prosecuting Vadra under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, opposed his plea claiming he was a “flight risk” and could tamper with evidence.

Robert Vadra has sought permission to travel abroad for medical treatment in London.

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order till June 3 on a plea by businessman Robert Vadra seeking to travel abroad to deal with a medical exigency. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is prosecuting Vadra under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, opposed his plea claiming he was a “flight risk” and could tamper with evidence.

Vadra has sought permission to travel abroad for medical treatment in London. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, questioned the wording of the medical certificate submitted by Vadra. “Why does the doctor say, if you (Vadra) wish, you can take further opinion in London?” he questioned.

“Investigation is at crucial stage and the same can be safely concluded by custodial interrogation of the accused. It is in relation to the properties in London and Netherlands,” Mehta submitted before special judge Arvind Kumar, who on April 1, while granting anticipatory bail to Vadra and his personal assistant Manoj Arora had directed them “not to leave India without the permission of the court”.

