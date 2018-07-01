Court summons for Vijay Mallya on August 27: ED

The ED claims that the estimated properties involved for confiscation are valued at Rs 12,500 crore. (file photo) The ED claims that the estimated properties involved for confiscation are valued at Rs 12,500 crore. (file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday claimed that a special court in Mumbai has taken cognizance of its application filed to declare Vijay Mallya as a “fugitive economic offender” and issued a notice for him to appear before it on August 27. The ED had last week filed the plea under the promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018. According to a press note issued by the ED, the court has ordered for issuing notice against Mallya and other people for their appearance on August 27. Under the provisions of the ordinance, the ED has sought for confiscating all Mallya’s properties, including those indirectly controlled by him, even before the trial begins.

Based on Mallya’s response to the notice, the court will further pass orders on the ED’s plea on confiscation. The ED claims that the estimated properties involved for confiscation are valued at Rs 12,500 crore. The ED’s request follows a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the agency against Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries in the alleged siphoning of and diversion of funds granted as loans to the airlines by banks.

