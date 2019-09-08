Court spells out steps to record Unnao rape victim’s testimony

Advertising

A Delhi court hearing the Unnao rape and accident case on Saturday issued instructions to hold in-camera proceedings at the AIIMS trauma centre to record testimony of the victim.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that recording of testimony of the victim will begin on September 11 and continue on a day-to-day basis until it is completed.

This comes after the Delhi High Court granted the trial court permission to hold trial proceedings inside Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS .

Expelled BJP MLA from UP Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused in the rape case and has also been booked for murder in the accident case, in which the victim and her lawyer sustained serious injuries while her two aunts died.

In his order, Judge Sharma said the CBI counsel, Ashok Bhartendu, and counsel for the complainant should reach AIIMS by 10 am for the proceedings. The court also directed that CCTV cameras installed inside the seminar hall or court will remain switched off, while they should be functional outside the temporary courtroom.

“The victim/survivor shall be brought on a stretcher/trolley and shall be stationed at the right side of the dais in the seminar hall so that she faces the court and not the learned counsel for the parties,” the order read.

The court also directed that only one associate for the complainant, and not more than two associates for both accused persons — MLA Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh — should be present to assist the main counsel in conducting the victim’s cross-examination, and they need not be present in robes.

“It is directed that MS Trauma Centre, AIIMS, and doctors attending upon her shall appear every morning on the day of deposition of the victim/survivor in the seminar hall at 10 am and make a statement certifying [her] medical condition,” the court said.

It asked Tihar Jail authorities to make special arrangements and ensure that both accused reach the venue. The CBI has been directed to ensure security arrangements.