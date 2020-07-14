Court should take cognizance of Lalu durbar in jail: Sushil Modi

Lalu yadav (L), Sushil Modi (R) Lalu yadav (L), Sushil Modi (R)

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday demanded that courts must take cognizance of RJD chief Lalu Prasad “violating rules” by holding “durbar” and meeting people during his jail sentence in Jharkhand.

The remarks came after a photograph of Lalu Prasad, where he is seen sitting with Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and two other leaders at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi where he is undergoing treatment, was widely circulated on social media on Monday.

“Lalu Prasad is not a political prisoner but a convict in a corruption case. The court must take cognizance of it,” Modi said, adding that it was up to the court to decide if Lalu should stay in jail or get bail. “There are some people who are trying to put pressure on the judiciary. Some RJD supporters have been demanding bail for Lalu Prasad citing threat from Covid,” he said, adding the court and CBI should take serious note of violation of Covid norms as the RJD leader met three people at a time.

However, Jharkhand minister Gupta said he didn’t “see any problem” in the meeting as he met Lalu at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi where he is admitted too. “I was admitted at RIMS for my hernia surgery and since I was on the same floor as Lalu-ji, I met him during my walk. I don’t see any problem in this… Lalu-ji is not talking on phone, he is listening to the transistor,” Gupta said.

However, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express, “Lalu Prasad would have met some people following jail manuals only. He is a big political leader and keeps meeting people as per rules. Since Bihar Assembly polls are approaching, BJP is afraid of him coming out on bail. It is nothing but Lalu-phobia of BJP.”

