VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court sends Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri to 6-day ED custody

A Delhi court Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case pertaining to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, PTI reported.

Advertising

Special Judge Arvind Kumar remanded Puri to ED custody till September 11 after the investigating agency sought his custodial interrogation to “unearth the source and end-use of tainted money”.

The court also noted that the ED sought Puri’s custody to confront him with “voluminous documents collected” by it and to probe the roles of the co-accused.

“Thus keeping in view the facts and circumstances, I deem it fit to grant 6 days ED custody remand of Ratul Puri. Accordingly, the accused is remanded to ED custody for 6 days. The accused be produced on September 11,” the judge said in the order.

Advertising

Besides this, the court directed the agency to get Puri medically examined and to allow him to take his medicines, after consultation with the doctor medically examining him. Puri was also permitted to meet his counsel during the interrogation.

“The ED will permit any two of his counsel to assist the accused between 9.30 am to 10.00 am and from 5.30 pm to 6 pm on each day,” the order said.

The counsel, on behalf of the agency, contended in court that Puri was using the guise of shell companies in the name of others, which were actually accumulated proceeds of crime, that have been parked and later laundered to reach the desired beneficiaries including him.

The agency also said that Puri is to be confronted with other accused persons, witnesses and other evidence collected during investigation including voluminous materials to unearth the entire money trail and offence of money laundering”.

On Wednesday, the agency had arrested Puri and sent him to one-day judicial custody. He is charged for benefiting from the purported kickbacks generated in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers deal case, cancelled by India in 2014 on charges of corruption.