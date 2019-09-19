Court seeks details from UP after CBI info on threat to Unnao victim

A Delhi Court has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Secretary and sought a report about possible measures to relocate the Unnao rape and accident victim and her family members to a safe place – either at some other place in UP or in an adjoining state.

The development comes after the CBI filed a threat perception report in the background of the rape case and the subsequent sequence of events leading to the death of the victim’s two aunts in an accident.

The case investigating officer has submitted the repor, which stated that the victim and her family members face Category-A threat perception, to court.

In his order, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma asked the state’s top bureaucrat to inform the court of the possible measures to relocate the victim and her family – comprising her mother and three siblings —- to a safe place with some financial support. The court also asked “what further steps can be taken by the State of Uttar Pradesh to protect the life, liberty of the victim/survivor and her family members”.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in UP Assembly, is accused in the rape case.