Court revokes NSA detention of Manipuri journalist Kishorchandra

The copy of the order is expected soon. Wangkhem's family, overwhelmed by the court's decision, says that they expect the release in a few days.

Imphal-based journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, Elangbam Ranjita, and their two daughters. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Imphal-based journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who was arrested more than 3 months ago, will return home soon as the Manipur High Court Monday revoked the NSA detention order.

Wangkhem, associated with a cable TV network, was booked under the NSA and arrested on November 27 last year for making derogatory comments against the ruling BJP government and using “abusive” words against Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a Facebook post.

 

However, this was not the first time he was arrested. In August 2018, he was arrested for alleged communal and inflammatory posts.

